CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call

250819-N-MC100-1188 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 25, 2025) Highlighting Commander, Navy Installations Command's focus on Sailors' quality of service, Executive Director Timothy Bridges visits the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation gym on Diego Garcia, Aug. 19, and meets with U.S. military and installation personnel. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren Hill)