Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kamaren Hill 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    250819-N-MC100-1188 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 25, 2025) Highlighting Commander, Navy Installations Command's focus on Sailors' quality of service, Executive Director Timothy Bridges visits the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation gym on Diego Garcia, Aug. 19, and meets with U.S. military and installation personnel. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 03:52
    Photo ID: 9273393
    VIRIN: 250819-N-MC100-1188
    Resolution: 4933x3282
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kamaren Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call
    CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call
    CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call
    CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call
    CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Diego Garcia: CNIC Prioritizes Sailors and Fleet Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commander Navy Installations Command (CNIC)
    Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia
    British Indian Ocean Territory (B.I.O.T.)
    Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download