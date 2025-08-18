Partner law enforcement officers inspect a commercial truck at the Port of Wilmington, Delaware, August 19, 2025. The inspection was part of a larger joint operation to deter and detect illicit activity at the port and ensure compliance with the Maritime Transportation Security Act. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)
Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware
