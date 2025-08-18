Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. — A law enforcement team from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay’s enforcement division led a joint operation with local, state, and federal agencies to ensure compliance with federal regulations at the Port of Wilmington, Tuesday.



The goal of the operation was to ensure the port was in compliance with the Maritime Transportation Security Act while deterring and detecting illicit activity within a key port. The team screened 131 trucks and containers during the incident.



“This operation underscores the power of strong partnerships between local, state, and federal agencies. By combining resources and expertise, we’re able to deliver a unified effort towards complex threats that no single agency could tackle alone. These relationships are critical to protecting our port and ensuring the security of our region” said Capt. Kate Higgins-Bloom, commander, Sector Delaware Bay.



Service members from Sector Delaware Bay’s Response, Prevention, and Intelligence divisions joined their counterparts from nine agencies to inspect 78 shipping containers, 53 commercial vehicles, and 98 personally operated vehicles within the port.



The partners also screen 616 exported vehicles.



Agencies involved in the operation included:



U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

TSA Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response team (VIPR)

National Cargo Bureau (NCB)

Delaware State Police (DSP)

Wilmington Police Department K9 Division (WPD)

U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay



The Maritime Transportation Security Act provides a framework for ensuring the security of maritime commerce and domestic ports. The act’s main goal is to prevent a transportation security incident which is defined as any incident that results in significant loss of life, environmental damage, transportation system disruption and economic disruption to a particular area.



-USCG-

