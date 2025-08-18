Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Partners from nine local, state, and federal agencies take part in a joint operation at the Port of Wilmington, Delaware, August 19, 2025. The goal of the operation was to ensure the port was in compliance with the Maritime Transportation Security Act while deterring and detecting illicit activity. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)