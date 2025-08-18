Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware

    WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard East District   

    Partners from nine local, state, and federal agencies take part in a joint operation at the Port of Wilmington, Delaware, August 19, 2025. The goal of the operation was to ensure the port was in compliance with the Maritime Transportation Security Act while deterring and detecting illicit activity. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 19:45
    Photo ID: 9273232
    VIRIN: 230101-G-N0310-1151
    Resolution: 7455x4970
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware
    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware
    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware
    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware
    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware
    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware
    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware
    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Port Security
    Wilmington
    Sector Delaware Bay
    Coast Guard
    Delaware

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download