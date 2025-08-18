Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guard law enforcement team member from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay works with a Transportation Security Agency counterpart during a joint operation at the Port of Wilmington, Delaware, August 19, 2025. Coast Guard service members worked their counterparts from nine agencies during the operation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)