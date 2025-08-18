Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware

    WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard East District   

    A Coast Guard law enforcement team member from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay works with a Transportation Security Agency counterpart during a joint operation at the Port of Wilmington, Delaware, August 19, 2025. Coast Guard service members worked their counterparts from nine agencies during the operation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 19:45
    Photo ID: 9273228
    VIRIN: 230101-G-N0310-1009
    Resolution: 7360x4907
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware
    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware
    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware
    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware
    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware
    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware
    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware
    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Port Security
    Wilmington
    Sector Delaware Bay
    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download