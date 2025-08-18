Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guard law enforcement officer takes part in a joint operation at the Port of Wilmington, Delaware, August 19, 2025. Over nine partner agencies participated in the operation with the goal of ensuring the port was in compliance with the Maritime Transportation Security Act while deterring and detecting illicit activity. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)