Coast Guard, partners conduct joint operation to disrupt illicit maritime activity in Delaware

Capt. Kate Higgins-Bloom, commander, Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, speaks with a partner from the Wilmington Police Department during a joint operation at the Port of Wilmington, August 19, 2025. The goal of the operation was to ensure the port was in compliance with the Maritime Transportation Security Act while deterring and detecting illicit activity. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)