Flightline in the morning

U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Joseph Peterson, a 185th Air Refueling Wing crew chief, checks the pilot directory lights of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the 185th ARW on the flightline at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, Aug. 22, 2025. Tankers undergo regular maintenance to stay ready for missions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)