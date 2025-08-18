Flightline in the morning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers of the 185th Air Refueling Wing are parked on the flightline for maintenance at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, Aug 22, 2025. Tankers undergo regular maintenance to stay ready for missions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)