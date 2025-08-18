Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flightline in the morning [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Flightline in the morning

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Three U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers of the 185th Air Refueling Wing are parked on the flightline for maintenance at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, Aug 22, 2025. Tankers undergo regular maintenance to stay ready for missions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 17:22
    Photo ID: 9273080
    VIRIN: 250822-Z-KI557-1057
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 10.62 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flightline in the morning [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flightline in the morning
    Flightline in the morning
    Flightline in the morning
    Flightline in the morning
    Flightline in the morning
    Flightline in the morning
    Flightline in the morning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flightline
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    fueling
    KC-135 Stratotanker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download