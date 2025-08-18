Flightline in the morning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard firefighters of the 185th Air Refueling Wing observe as a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the 185th ARW flies away from the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, Aug. 22, 2025. Firefighter Airmen often train outside due to the use of water hoses. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)