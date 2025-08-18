A R-12 hydrant refueling truck pumps fuel from a fuel pit into a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the 185th Air Refueling Wing on the flightline at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, Aug. 22, 2025. Tankers undergo regular maintenance to stay ready for missions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 17:22
|Photo ID:
|9273079
|VIRIN:
|250822-Z-KI557-1076
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|13.67 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flightline in the morning [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.