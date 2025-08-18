Flightline in the morning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A R-12 hydrant refueling truck pumps fuel from a fuel pit into a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the 185th Air Refueling Wing on the flightline at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, Aug. 22, 2025. Tankers undergo regular maintenance to stay ready for missions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)