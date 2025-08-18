Flightline in the morning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Augusta Nixon, a 185th Air Refueling Wing crew chief, directs the movement of a R-12 hydrant refueling truck on the flightline at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, Aug. 22, 2025. Tankers undergo regular maintenance to stay ready for missions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)