Flightline in the morning

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the 185th Air Refueling Wing is fueled by a R-12 hydrant refueling truck on the flightline at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, Aug. 22, 2025. Tankers undergo regular maintenance to stay ready for missions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)