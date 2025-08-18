U.S. Marines and Airmen pose for a photo at a Corporals Course graduation ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 18, 2025. As a highly integrated installation hosting multiple U.S. military services, the Marines opened seats in the class to Airmen, with a total enrollment of 38 students, all successfully graduating the course. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 04:49
|Photo ID:
|9271637
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-CW240-1043
|Resolution:
|3489x2324
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines host joint PME at 378th AEW [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Marines host joint PME at 378th AEW
No keywords found.