U.S. Marines host joint PME at 378th AEW

U.S. Marines and Airmen pose for a photo at a Corporals Course graduation ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 18, 2025. As a highly integrated installation hosting multiple U.S. military services, the Marines opened seats in the class to Airmen, with a total enrollment of 38 students, all successfully graduating the course. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)