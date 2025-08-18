U.S. Marines host joint PME at 378th AEW

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger | U.S. Marines and Airmen pose for a photo at a Corporals Course graduation ceremony...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger | U.S. Marines and Airmen pose for a photo at a Corporals Course graduation ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 18, 2025. As a highly integrated installation hosting multiple U.S. military services, the Marines opened seats in the class to Airmen, with a total enrollment of 38 students, all successfully graduating the course. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines stationed alongside the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing hosted a joint Corporals Course, July 7-18.



The Corporals Course is a professional military education course that prepares soon-to-be and junior Marine noncommissioned officers by enhancing their leadership abilities, warfighting skills and knowledge on traditions, regulations and responsibilities, with an overall goal to equip graduates for the increased responsibilities that come alongside their rank.



As a highly integrated installation hosting multiple U.S. military services, the Marines opened seats in the class to Airmen, with a total enrollment of 38 students, all successfully graduating the course.



Corporals Course is not typically a joint PME, however, by inviting other services the Marine instructor cadre aimed to build an early understanding of joint operations, enhance interoperability and promote a mutual respect between services at the small-unit leader level.



This joint instruction directly translates to the battlefield, as most modern warfare is joint by nature. Marines and Airmen often operate side-by-side in expeditionary environments, just like at the 378th AEW, enhancing force lethality and improving future operations.



“The most rewarding part of being an instructor for the course is two-part,” said Gunnery Sgt. Cody Trexler, 378th AEW Corporals Course chief instructor. “First, to hear the next generation’s opinions and concerns for the future of the Marine Corps. Secondly, to instill in the next generation of leaders that it is now their responsibility to maintain the discipline, traditions, and standards that have been set by the leaders before them while continuing to build on the great legacy of what the Marine Corps represents. Also, to ensure they understand that change can begin and occur at their level. No leader is ever too low in rank to begin the change that is needed at either the platoon, unit, or organizational level.”



The two award-winning graduates for the course set an early example of leadership and studiousness during the course, both expressed a shared sentiment about the benefit of a joint PME course echoed by the entire class.



“I thought this PME was effective in creating a joint service collaboration effort,” said Cpl. Kameron Woodley, 378th AEW Corporals Course distinguished graduate. “It was nice to have those back and forth conversations between us and the Air Force, I think hearing the different perspectives on leadership fostered a productive environment.



The Gung Ho award winner also noted the joint benefits and lasting impact from implementing the leadership skills taught for mission success.



“Unequivocally, without a doubt, this course and the people in it have poured into me what I wasn’t aware I needed," said Senior Airman Brianna Shafer, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician journeyman and Gung Ho award winner.





“It’s like a two-sided coin. One side knows the other is there but not what it truly looks like or how it functions. The Marines have taught me leadership is not biased, has numerous forms and styles and is an ever-evolving skill that must be passed on to others for not only mission success but for the individuals that make up that success.”



Whether they were issued the operational camouflage pattern worn by Airmen, or the combat utility uniform donned by Marines, one thing remains true, the graduates from the Corporals Course are ready and committed to tackling the military’s challenges head-on and successfully lead their future troops in the new era of warfare.