U.S. Marines host joint PME at 378th AEW

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Griste, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, presents a certificate to a Marine during a Corporals Course graduation ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 18, 2025. Skills taught during the joint Corporals Course will directly translate to the battlefield, as most modern warfare is joint by nature. Marines and Airmen often operate side-by-side in expeditionary environments, just like at the 378th AEW, enhancing force lethality and improving future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)