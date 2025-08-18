U.S. Marines host joint PME at 378th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Griste, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, speaks at a Corporals Course graduation ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 18, 2025. As the guest speaker, Griste spoke about the responsibilities of leadership, accountability and standards to prepare the soon-to-be noncommissioned officers in the Air Force and Marines for the challenges they will face as leaders charged with delivering mission success in a continuously evolving warfare environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)