U.S. Marines host joint PME at 378th AEW

U.S. Marines and Airmen deliver the noncommissioned officer charge upon graduating a Corporals Course within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 18, 2025. Corporals Course is not typically a joint professional military education, however, by inviting other services the Marine instructor cadre aimed to build an early understanding of joint operations, enhance interoperability and promote a mutual respect between services at the small-unit leader level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)