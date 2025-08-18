Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines host joint PME at 378th AEW [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Marines host joint PME at 378th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Marines and Airmen deliver the noncommissioned officer charge upon graduating a Corporals Course within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 18, 2025. Corporals Course is not typically a joint professional military education, however, by inviting other services the Marine instructor cadre aimed to build an early understanding of joint operations, enhance interoperability and promote a mutual respect between services at the small-unit leader level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

