U.S. Marines and Airmen deliver the noncommissioned officer charge upon graduating a Corporals Course within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 18, 2025. Corporals Course is not typically a joint professional military education, however, by inviting other services the Marine instructor cadre aimed to build an early understanding of joint operations, enhance interoperability and promote a mutual respect between services at the small-unit leader level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 04:49
|Photo ID:
|9271632
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-CW240-1018
|Resolution:
|3578x2383
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines host joint PME at 378th AEW [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Marines host joint PME at 378th AEW
No keywords found.