U.S. Marines host joint PME at 378th AEW

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Davis, 378th AEW Corporals Course graduation ceremony narrator, delivers opening remarks at a Corporals Course graduation ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 18, 2025. The Corporals Course is a professional military education course that prepares soon-to-be and junior Marine noncommissioned officers by enhancing their leadership abilities, warfighting skills and knowledge on traditions, regulations and responsibilities, with an overall goal to equip graduates for the increased responsibilities that come alongside their rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)