Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th ELRS immersion brief [Image 11 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    386th ELRS immersion brief

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership team collaborate with Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management section to perform an engine replacement on a vehicle within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 29, 2025. The 386th ELRS VM section maintains routine checks and functionality for vehicles on the installation such as vans, trucks and first responder equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 03:11
    Photo ID: 9271530
    VIRIN: 250729-F-KE594-2146
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th ELRS immersion brief [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th ELRS immersion brief
    386th ELRS immersion brief
    386th ELRS immersion brief
    386th ELRS immersion brief
    386th ELRS immersion brief
    386th ELRS immersion brief
    386th ELRS immersion brief
    386th ELRS immersion brief
    386th ELRS immersion brief
    386th ELRS immersion brief
    386th ELRS immersion brief
    386th ELRS immersion brief
    386th ELRS immersion brief
    386th ELRS immersion brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Materiel Management
    Logistics
    Vehicle Maintenance
    USCENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download