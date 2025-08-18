U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, middle, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, follows a tour of the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center warehouse led by Master Sgt. Brianna Garrett, left, ETDC section chief, and Airman 1st Class Riley Petrouskas, 386th ELRS materiel management technician, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 29, 2025. The 386th ELRS’s ETDC is the second largest distribution center in the USCENTCOM theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 03:11
|Photo ID:
|9271528
|VIRIN:
|250729-F-KE594-2041
|Resolution:
|5697x3790
|Size:
|5.36 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th ELRS immersion brief [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.