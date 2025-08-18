386th ELRS immersion brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, middle, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, follows a tour of the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center warehouse led by Master Sgt. Brianna Garrett, left, ETDC section chief, and Airman 1st Class Riley Petrouskas, 386th ELRS materiel management technician, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 29, 2025. The 386th ELRS’s ETDC is the second largest distribution center in the USCENTCOM theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)