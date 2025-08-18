Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th ELRS immersion brief [Image 10 of 14]

    386th ELRS immersion brief

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, middle, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, follows a tour of the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center warehouse led by Master Sgt. Brianna Garrett, left, ETDC section chief, and Airman 1st Class Riley Petrouskas, 386th ELRS materiel management technician, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 29, 2025. The 386th ELRS’s ETDC is the second largest distribution center in the USCENTCOM theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 03:11
    Photo ID: 9271528
    VIRIN: 250729-F-KE594-2041
    Resolution: 5697x3790
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 386th ELRS immersion brief [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Materiel Management
    Logistics
    Vehicle Maintenance
    USCENTCOM

