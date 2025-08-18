386th ELRS immersion brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership team collaborate with Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management section to perform an engine replacement on a vehicle within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 29, 2025. The 386th ELRS VM section maintains routine checks and functionality for vehicles on the installation such as vans, trucks and first responder equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)