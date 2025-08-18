386th ELRS immersion brief

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Senior Airman Heidi Delgado, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management technician, prepare to perform an engine replacement on a vehicle within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 29, 2025. The 386th vehicle management section maintains over 750 commercial, tactical and lease assets valued over $100 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
