    386th ELRS immersion brief [Image 14 of 14]

    386th ELRS immersion brief

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Senior Airman Heidi Delgado, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management technician, prepare to perform an engine replacement on a vehicle within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 29, 2025. The 386th vehicle management section maintains over 750 commercial, tactical and lease assets valued over $100 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 03:11
    Photo ID: 9271533
    VIRIN: 250729-F-KE594-2089
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 386th ELRS immersion brief [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Materiel Management
    Logistics
    Vehicle Maintenance
    USCENTCOM

