386th ELRS immersion brief

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, and Tech. Sgt. Douglas Glass, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management section chief, install an engine within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 29, 2025. The engine installation process requires meticulous care, such as ensuring no other critical components and wiring is damaged or affected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)