386th ELRS immersion brief

U.S. Air Force Col. Theodore Shanks, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, observes and guides the installation of an engine within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 29, 2025. The meticulous process of an engine installation requires a visual from every perceivable angle, such as guiding the movement from a view below the engine bay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)