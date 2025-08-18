Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony

    192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia 

    192nd Wing - Virginia Air National Guard

    Col. Brock E. Lange, left, 192nd Wing commander, passes the 192nd Operations Group guidon to Lt. Col. Matthew B. Woodfield, signifying his assumption of command of the group Aug. 10, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. Col. Andrew M. Weidner relinquished command of the group to Woodfield, previously the 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 13:31
    Photo ID: 9270081
    VIRIN: 250810-Z-TZ273-1105
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, 192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony, by SSgt Nilsa Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony

    Virginia Air National Guard
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    192nd OG
    change of command
    192nd Operatoins Group

