192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Brock E. Lange, left, 192nd Wing commander, passes the 192nd Operations Group guidon to Lt. Col. Matthew B. Woodfield, signifying his assumption of command of the group Aug. 10, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. Col. Andrew M. Weidner relinquished command of the group to Woodfield, previously the 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)