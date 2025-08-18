192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Brock E. Lange, left, 192nd Wing commander, presents the Legion of Merit to Col. Andrew M. Weidner, 192nd Operations Group outgoing commander, during the 192nd OG change of command ceremony Aug. 10, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. The 192nd Wing welcomed Lt. Col. Matthew B. Woodfield, former 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, as the new group commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)