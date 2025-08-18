192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Brock E. Lange, 192nd Wing commander, presides over the 192nd Operations Group change of command ceremony Aug. 10, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. During the ceremony, Col. Andrew M. Weidner relinquished command to Lt. Col. Matthew B. Woodfield, former 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson)