192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Andrew M. Weidner, center, outgoing 192nd Operations Group commander, passes the 192nd OG guidon to Col. Brock E. Lange, 192nd Wing commander, signifying his relinquishing of command of the group Aug. 10, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. Weidner relinquished command of the group to Lt. Col. Matthew B. Woodfield, previously the 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)