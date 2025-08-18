Col. Andrew M. Weidner, center, outgoing 192nd Operations Group commander, passes the 192nd OG guidon to Col. Brock E. Lange, 192nd Wing commander, signifying his relinquishing of command of the group Aug. 10, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. Weidner relinquished command of the group to Lt. Col. Matthew B. Woodfield, previously the 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 13:32
|Photo ID:
|9270077
|VIRIN:
|250810-Z-TZ273-1103
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|6.36 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Nilsa Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony
No keywords found.