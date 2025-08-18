Airmen, senior leaders and civilian officials gather together to join the 192nd Operations Group change of command ceremony Aug. 10, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. The historic milestone comes as the U.S. Air Force plans to eliminate group-level operations and maintenance commands, a change that was announced by USAF Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin in 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 13:32
|Photo ID:
|9270075
|VIRIN:
|250810-Z-CR066-1089
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Johnisa Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony
No keywords found.