Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson 

    192nd Wing - Virginia Air National Guard

    Airmen, senior leaders and civilian officials gather together to join the 192nd Operations Group change of command ceremony Aug. 10, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. The historic milestone comes as the U.S. Air Force plans to eliminate group-level operations and maintenance commands, a change that was announced by USAF Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin in 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 13:32
    Photo ID: 9270075
    VIRIN: 250810-Z-CR066-1089
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Johnisa Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony
    192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony
    192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony
    192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony
    192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony
    192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony
    192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony
    192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virginia Air National Guard
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    192nd OG
    change of command
    192nd Operatoins Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download