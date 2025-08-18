192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen, senior leaders and civilian officials gather together to join the 192nd Operations Group change of command ceremony Aug. 10, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. The historic milestone comes as the U.S. Air Force plans to eliminate group-level operations and maintenance commands, a change that was announced by USAF Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin in 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson)