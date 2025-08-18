192nd Operations Group conducts historic final change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Matthew B. Woodfield, newly appointed 192nd Operations Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Karl L. Burnell, 192nd OG senior enlisted leader, smile during remarks of Col. Andrew M. Weidner, outgoing 192nd OG commander, during the group's change of command ceremony Aug. 10, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. The event served as a formal and visual representation of the transfer of authority and responsibility from one leader to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)