U.S. Airmen perform chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2025. The training was a part of the CBRN Defense Survival Course led by the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Readiness and Emergency Management Flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)