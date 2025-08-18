Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRN Defense Survival course [Image 6 of 6]

    CBRN Defense Survival course

    DAVIS-MOTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen perform chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2025. The training was a part of the CBRN Defense Survival Course led by the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Readiness and Emergency Management Flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 10:43
    Photo ID: 9269731
    VIRIN: 250819-F-QO903-1129
    Resolution: 4737x3384
    Size: 938.13 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MOTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, CBRN Defense Survival course [Image 6 of 6], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    Readiness
    Training
    Airmen
    Defense
    Emergency Management

