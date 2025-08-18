U.S. Airmen perform chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2025. The training was a part of the CBRN Defense Survival Course led by the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Readiness and Emergency Management Flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 10:43
|Photo ID:
|9269731
|VIRIN:
|250819-F-QO903-1129
|Resolution:
|4737x3384
|Size:
|938.13 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MOTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CBRN Defense Survival course [Image 6 of 6], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.