    CBRN Defense Survival course

    CBRN Defense Survival course

    DAVIS-MOTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen search for simulated unexploded ordnance and check for chemical traces during Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Survival Course training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2025. The Airmen spent the first half of the course in the classroom learning about proper CBRN equipment and procedures before conducting a training exercise in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture level 4 gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025
    Location: DAVIS-MOTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    CBRN
    Readiness
    Training
    Airmen
    Defense
    Emergency Management

