CBRN Defense Survival course

U.S. Airmen search for simulated unexploded ordnance and check for chemical traces during Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Survival Course training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2025. The Airmen spent the first half of the course in the classroom learning about proper CBRN equipment and procedures before conducting a training exercise in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture level 4 gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|08.19.2025
|08.21.2025 10:43
|9269729
|250819-F-QO903-1099
|5634x4024
|1.66 MB
|DAVIS-MOTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|1
|1
