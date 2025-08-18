CBRN Defense Survival course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen search for simulated unexploded ordnance and check for chemical traces during Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Survival Course training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2025. The Airmen spent the first half of the course in the classroom learning about proper CBRN equipment and procedures before conducting a training exercise in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture level 4 gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)