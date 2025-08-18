CBRN Defense Survival course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen set up a post-attack reconnaissance stand during a training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2025. The training focused on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense, ensuring Airmen proficiency with lifesaving equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)