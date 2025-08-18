U.S. Senior Airman Tyler Daly, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, leads Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Survival Course training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2025. The 355th CES Readiness and Emergency Management Flight regularly conducts training courses to ensure Airmen across the installation are properly prepared for emergency response situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 10:43
|Photo ID:
|9269727
|VIRIN:
|250819-F-QO903-1012
|Resolution:
|5176x3697
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MOTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CBRN Defense Survival course [Image 6 of 6], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.