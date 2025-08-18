CBRN Defense Survival course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Senior Airman Tyler Daly, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, leads Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Survival Course training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2025. The 355th CES Readiness and Emergency Management Flight regularly conducts training courses to ensure Airmen across the installation are properly prepared for emergency response situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)