U.S. Airmen inspect their chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protection gear during the CBRN Defense Survival Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2025. The course equipped participants with the skills and knowledge needed to effectively use CBRN equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)