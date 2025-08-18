CBRN Defense Survival course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Devlin Bishop, 355th Wing Public Affairs specialist, points out a simulated unexploded ordnance to Airman 1st Class Dezmond Blakely, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment journeyman, during Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Survival course training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2025. The Airmen participated in the training to ensure readiness and operational success in the event of a CBRN response situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)