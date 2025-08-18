Senior Airman Devlin Bishop, 355th Wing Public Affairs specialist, points out a simulated unexploded ordnance to Airman 1st Class Dezmond Blakely, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment journeyman, during Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Survival course training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 19, 2025. The Airmen participated in the training to ensure readiness and operational success in the event of a CBRN response situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|08.19.2025
|08.21.2025 10:43
|9269730
|250819-F-QO903-1113
|3783x2702
|755.91 KB
|DAVIS-MOTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|1
|1
This work, CBRN Defense Survival course [Image 6 of 6], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.