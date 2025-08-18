379th EMXS and ECES showcase CDDAR Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Leigh Wagner, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron KC-46 Pegasus repair and reclamation craftsman, sits on a concrete barrier after concluding a crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2025. The CDDAR event gave members of the 379th EMXS and the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron the opportunity to execute recovery techniques and operate crash recovery equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)