379th EMXS and ECES showcase CDDAR Capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron assemble equipment during a crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2025. A CDDAR exercise focuses on the safe and efficient recovery of aircraft that have been damaged, crashed, or become disabled on or off an airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)