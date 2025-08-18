U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron assemble equipment during a crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2025. A CDDAR exercise focuses on the safe and efficient recovery of aircraft that have been damaged, crashed, or become disabled on or off an airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 07:24
|Photo ID:
|9269362
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-PU288-1141
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th EMXS and ECES showcase CDDAR Capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.