379th EMXS and ECES showcase CDDAR Capabilities

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Roberto Fanta, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment operator, operates a crane within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2025. During a crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery exercise, Airmen performed a fuselage “belly lift” to demonstrate the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron and 379th ECES capabilities in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)