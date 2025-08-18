Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th EMXS and ECES showcase CDDAR Capabilities [Image 1 of 7]

    379th EMXS and ECES showcase CDDAR Capabilities

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron and 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron work together during a crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2025. The CDDAR event gave members of the 379th EMXS and the 379th ECES the opportunity to execute recovery techniques and operate crash recovery equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 07:24
    Photo ID: 9269359
    VIRIN: 250814-F-PU288-1351
    Resolution: 7575x4967
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CDDAR
    AFCENT
    ECES
    EMXS
    CENTCOM

