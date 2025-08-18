379th EMXS and ECES showcase CDDAR Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Wallace, Senior Airman Praveen Pillai and Senior Airman Christian Williams, all 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron KC-46 Pegasus repair and reclamation craftsmen, prepare equipment for a crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2025. A CDDAR exercise focuses on the safe and efficient recovery of aircraft that have been damaged, crashed, or become disabled on or off an airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)