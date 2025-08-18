U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elijah Sherewood, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment operator, prepares to conduct a “belly lift” on a KC-135 Stratotanker within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2025. During a crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery exercise, Airmen performed a fuselage “belly lift” to demonstrate the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron and 379th ECES capabilities in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 07:24
|Photo ID:
|9269364
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-PU288-1344
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th EMXS and ECES showcase CDDAR Capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.