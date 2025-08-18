U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman 1st Class Keyanna Bostick, 39th Security Forces Squadron security response team member, reacts after being engaged during an active shooter exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 19, 2025. The vests delivered an electric shock when participants were marked as hit, providing a training method to replicate combat effects during the exercise at Incirlik AB. The scenario was part of installation security training supporting U.S. and NATO operations conducted from the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)