U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base

U.S. and Turkish Air Force personnel advance through a hallway during an active shooter exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 19, 2025. The training focused on communication and synchronization of hallway clearance tactics between U.S. and Turkish Air Force personnel, strengthening Incirlik AB’s ability to execute bilateral security operations in support of NATO missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)