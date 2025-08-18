U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base

A Turkish Air Force personnel and a U.S. Air Force defender enter a room during an active shooter exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 19, 2025. The training reinforced joint room-clearing tactics vital to protecting personnel and mission assets at Incirlik AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
