Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A Turkish Air Force personnel and a U.S. Air Force defender enter a room during an active shooter exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 19, 2025. The training reinforced joint room-clearing tactics vital to protecting personnel and mission assets at Incirlik AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 04:48
    Photo ID: 9269281
    VIRIN: 250819-F-VB704-1191
    Resolution: 6082x4700
    Size: 13.39 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base
    U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base
    U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base
    U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base
    U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base
    U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base
    U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base
    U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base
    U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base
    U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base
    U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base
    U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Active Shooter exercise
    Incirlik AB
    39th SFS
    Turkish Air Force
    Türkiye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download