U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base

Members of the Turkish Air Force respond to the effects of shock vests during an active shooter exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 19, 2025. Shock vests were incorporated to replicate the effects of being shot, providing participants with realistic conditions for active shooter response at Incirlik AB. The training contributed to standard security procedures designed to protect personnel and resources supporting NATO missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)