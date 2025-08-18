U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Turkish Air Force personnel prepare to clear a room during an active shooter exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 19, 2025. The scenario tested bilateral coordination, ensuring Incirlik AB remains secure to support U.S. and NATO missions across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)