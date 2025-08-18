U.S., Turkish defenders conduct bilateral security training at Incirlik Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Frayne, 39th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of training, works with a Turkish Air Force translator to instruct members on clearance procedures during an active shooter exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 19, 2025. The translation ensured clear communication between allied forces, strengthening Incirlik AB’s ability to execute bilateral security operations in support of NATO missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)