    Exercise Combined Strike 25 Flight Ops [Image 9 of 9]

    Exercise Combined Strike 25 Flight Ops

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A formation of U.S. Air Force F-35 Lighting IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 48th and 31st Fighter Wings respectively fly in formation as a part of Exercise Combined Strike along the coast of Italy, August 18, 2025. Integration flying training is key to ensuring NATO objectives to enhance interoperability and increase our readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 04:33
    VIRIN: 250818-F-ZJ681-1080
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    interopability
    Combined Strike 25

